Yelm school bus crash victim: a oeEve...

Yelm school bus crash victim: a oeEverybody was yelling ... a Stop the bus, stop the bus!a a

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: The Olympian

Nancy Jessee show a photo taken of the guardrail damaged when the Yelm school bus in which her 16-year-old grandson Matthew Fijalka was a passenger crashed into it. Nancy Jessee is waiting for more information from the Yelm Community Schools district regarding the school bus crash in which her grandson Matthew Fijalka sustained a concussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yelm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec 12 strider 1
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov 27 tjpratt 1
News Murder charge in Pierce County barbell beating (Jan '11) Nov '16 Big Mig 2
Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11) Oct '16 SP5BARKLEY 23
News Why it Matters: Issues at stake in election Oct '16 Babez8885 95
News Details emerge in shooting near Lacey (Aug '07) Sep '16 Mama306 6
Yay, Harding Resigns! Jul '16 john 1
See all Yelm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yelm Forum Now

Yelm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yelm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Yelm, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,298 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,611

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC