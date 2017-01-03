Thurston County sues Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater and Yelm for inmate medical costs
Thurston County and four local cities can't agree on who should pay the medical bills of inmates in the Thurston County jail - the agency that initially arrested the inmate, or Thurston County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail. The disagreement, which has spanned about three years, has led to a lawsuit filed in Thurston County Superior Court.
