Thurston County sues Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater and Yelm for inmate medical costs

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Olympian

Thurston County and four local cities can't agree on who should pay the medical bills of inmates in the Thurston County jail - the agency that initially arrested the inmate, or Thurston County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail. The disagreement, which has spanned about three years, has led to a lawsuit filed in Thurston County Superior Court.

