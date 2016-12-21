Santa is not the only one who is watching you this season
Beginning Thursday, law enforcement agencies across the state will begin extra patrols aimed at getting DUI drivers off the roads throughout the holiday season. The patrols are scheduled to run through New Year's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yelm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11)
|Dec 30
|Richard Parks
|24
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Murder charge in Pierce County barbell beating (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Big Mig
|2
|Why it Matters: Issues at stake in election
|Oct '16
|Babez8885
|95
|Details emerge in shooting near Lacey (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|Mama306
|6
|Yay, Harding Resigns!
|Jul '16
|john
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yelm Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC