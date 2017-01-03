Level 3 sex offender registers to liv...

Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Yelm

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Olympian

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office has made a general notification regarding level 3 sex offender, Robert A. Blankenship, 40, who has registered to live in the 14700 block of Regal Lane SE, in Yelm. On May 5, 2014, Blankenship pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree assault, and one count of unlawful imprisonment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yelm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
basic 1970 b22 (Oct '15) Sun Guest 3
Review: Firestone Tire & Auto Ctr (Mar '09) Jan 7 Yelena 20
Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11) Dec 30 Richard Parks 24
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec 12 strider 1
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Murder charge in Pierce County barbell beating (Jan '11) Nov '16 Big Mig 2
News Why it Matters: Issues at stake in election Oct '16 Babez8885 95
See all Yelm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yelm Forum Now

Yelm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yelm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Yelm, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,771,842

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC