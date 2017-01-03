Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Yelm
The Thurston County Sheriff's Office has made a general notification regarding level 3 sex offender, Robert A. Blankenship, 40, who has registered to live in the 14700 block of Regal Lane SE, in Yelm. On May 5, 2014, Blankenship pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree assault, and one count of unlawful imprisonment.
