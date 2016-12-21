Thurston County dogs get to work at Fidoa s Farm

Herding dogs from around the Northwest and their owners get to show off their skills at the two-day sheep dog trials at Fido's Farm southeast of Olympia. Brian Ricards of Bellevue directs his border collie, Abby, as she runs a trio of sheep through the course during the sheep dog trials at Fido's Farm southeast of Olympia on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.

