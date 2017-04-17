YS murder suspects plead not guilty, could face death penalty

The brothers accused of murdering two in Yellow Springs pled not guilty to all charges April 7 and are facing capital punishment. Bret Merrick, 24, pled not guilty to eight charges - two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault and tampering with evidence - during the first arraignment of the day in Judge Stephen Wolaver's courtroom.

