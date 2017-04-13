Dave Chappelle, John Mayer salute Charlie Murphy onstage in Ohio The comedian and singer reminisced about Murphy and 'Chappelle's Show' Wednesday night. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pbEsVS Ohio resident Dave Chappelle, seen here at a 2015 event, remembered friend Charlie Murphy onstage at John Mayer's concert in Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.