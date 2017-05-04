Carlson receives probation with condi...

Carlson receives probation with conditions -

Friday Apr 14

David Carlson, 29, of Fairborn, plead guilty to three counts of disorderly conduct, all misdemeanor charges of the fourth degree, April 14 at the Xenia Municipal Court after New Year's Eve celebration mishaps in the Village of Yellow Springs. He was sentenced to probation with conditions, paying restitution costs as well as a written apology.

