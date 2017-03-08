YS schools seeks input on facilities -

The Yellow Springs Board of Education is seeking input from community members from the community on the future of educational facilities in the district. Residents are invited to attend a community forum 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, in the cafeteria at Yellow Springs High School.

