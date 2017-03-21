YS preschool earns rating -
Yellow Springs Schools' commitment to exceptional early childhood education in the preschool program at Friends Preschool has earned a Five-Star Step Up To Quality Award from the State of Ohio. "Early intervention is key to student success and we are proud to partner with the Greene County Educational Service Center, Friends Senior Care Community and Cedar Cliff Schools to offer exceptional early educational experiences for students in our community," said Donna First, director of Student Services at Yellow Springs Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Yellow Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan '17
|Some1
|1
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec '16
|You people are pa...
|1
|being maani.782863 (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|2
|Cody Leis (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|fund rasier (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|israfigsan
|2
|Va girl (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Blu sky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yellow Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC