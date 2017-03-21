YS preschool earns rating -

Yellow Springs Schools' commitment to exceptional early childhood education in the preschool program at Friends Preschool has earned a Five-Star Step Up To Quality Award from the State of Ohio. "Early intervention is key to student success and we are proud to partner with the Greene County Educational Service Center, Friends Senior Care Community and Cedar Cliff Schools to offer exceptional early educational experiences for students in our community," said Donna First, director of Student Services at Yellow Springs Schools.

