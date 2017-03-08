Twin Towers Park hosts open schooling...

Twin Towers Park hosts open schooling days -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Equestrians from throughout the region can now attend organized open schooling days hosted at Greene County Parks & Trails Twin Towers Park, 501 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road. Open schooling days will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 15 and 16, Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, and Oct. 21 and 22. The open days will be held rain or shine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yellow Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan '17 Some1 1
Virginia & Joe Bystrek Dec '16 You people are pa... 1
being maani.782863 (Nov '09) Nov '16 Big O 2
Cody Leis Oct '16 YouAreWelfareTrash 2
News Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... (Aug '16) Sep '16 getreal 3
fund rasier (Mar '16) Mar '16 israfigsan 2
Va girl (Aug '15) Aug '15 Blu sky 1
See all Yellow Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yellow Springs Forum Now

Yellow Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yellow Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Yellow Springs, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,024 • Total comments across all topics: 279,404,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC