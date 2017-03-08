Review questions officers' response d...

Review questions officers' response during celebration

Sunday Mar 5 Read more: The Miami Herald

A review has raised questions about police officers' tactics at an Ohio village's New Year's Eve celebration this year after hundreds of residents complained. The residents' complaints about what they called heavy-handed tactics at Yellow Springs' decades-old ball drop celebration led to the resignation of Police Chief David Hale.

Yellow Springs, OH

