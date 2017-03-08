Review questions officers' response during celebration
A review has raised questions about police officers' tactics at an Ohio village's New Year's Eve celebration this year after hundreds of residents complained. The residents' complaints about what they called heavy-handed tactics at Yellow Springs' decades-old ball drop celebration led to the resignation of Police Chief David Hale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Yellow Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan '17
|Some1
|1
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec '16
|You people are pa...
|1
|being maani.782863 (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|2
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|fund rasier (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|israfigsan
|2
|Va girl (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Blu sky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yellow Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC