Expo highlights artists using comics to tell stories

But what about a different type of character - a little ghost who suffers from anxiety or a refugee from Somalia living in Columbus? These are examples of some of the unusual heroes and heroines that can be found at the Small Press & Alternative Comics Expo, taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Northland Performing Arts Center on the Northeast Side. In its 18th year, the convention features about 150 exhibitors, the vast majority of whom are comic-book creators from the region.

