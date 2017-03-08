Dave Chappelle urges progressive poli...

Dave Chappelle urges progressive policing in Ohio hometown

Tuesday Mar 7

In this July 18, 2015 file photo, comedian Dave Chappelle speaks at the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation's Art for Life Benefit in New York. Chappelle is urging progressive policing in his southwestern Ohio hometown, where questions have been raised about police tactics at a New Year - sAos Eve celebration.

