Dave Chappelle advocates for police reform

Friday Mar 10

Comedian Dave Chappelle made a rare public appearance at a village council meeting in Yellow Springs, Ohio, on Monday, where he reflected on his own experiences with law enforcement and urged officials to choose a progressive police chief. "I would beseech the council to look deeply and to look hard, because this is a golden opportunity," said Chappelle, who lives in the town.

