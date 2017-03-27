County women among those a To Watcha

The Better Business Bureau's Women in Business Networking program has announced the 2017 class of Top 25 Women to Watch for Dayton and the Miami Valley region, including four Greene County women. County nominees include Angela Clements from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Pratibha Phadke-Gupta, Ph.D., from Central State University, Christine M. Soward from DMS ink in Yellow Springs and Tanya Kirsty Williams from Windsor's Place/Xenia Bouncy Castle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.