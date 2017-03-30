Brothers indicted for double homicide near Yellow Springs
Dustin Merrick, 26, and Bret Merrick, 24, are accused of killing William "Skip" Brown and Sherri Mendenhall on Jan. 15. Dustin Merrick was indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Bret Merrick was indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
