YSAC hosting a Breaking the Rulesa in...

YSAC hosting a Breaking the Rulesa in February

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The Yellow Springs Arts Council is hosting Breaking the Rules as its February show - guiding artists to examine what that means. YSAC Gallery Coordinator Nancy Mellon said it means gallery officials aren't sure until the art is dropped off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yellow Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan 21 Some1 1
Virginia & Joe Bystrek Dec '16 You people are pa... 1
being maani.782863 (Nov '09) Nov '16 Big O 2
Cody Leis Oct '16 YouAreWelfareTrash 2
News Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... Sep '16 getreal 3
fund rasier (Mar '16) Mar '16 israfigsan 2
Va girl (Aug '15) Aug '15 Blu sky 1
See all Yellow Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yellow Springs Forum Now

Yellow Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yellow Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Yellow Springs, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,495 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC