YSAC hosting a Breaking the Rulesa in February
The Yellow Springs Arts Council is hosting Breaking the Rules as its February show - guiding artists to examine what that means. YSAC Gallery Coordinator Nancy Mellon said it means gallery officials aren't sure until the art is dropped off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yellow Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan 21
|Some1
|1
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec '16
|You people are pa...
|1
|being maani.782863 (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|2
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|fund rasier (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|israfigsan
|2
|Va girl (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Blu sky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yellow Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC