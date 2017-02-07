Yellow Springs Brewery's newest beer ...

Yellow Springs Brewery's newest beer made with local malt

Yellow Springs Brewery is releasing a new beer made with local malt. The brewery said in a press release its new Robust Porter is brewed with malt from New Carlisle-based Davidson Family Growers.

