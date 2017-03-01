Vans footwear store to open in March at Polaris
While the footwear, apparel and accessory brand has been sold by various retailers including DSW, Famous Footwear, Von Maur and Nordstrom, the company hasn't had a store solely dedicated to its merchandise in central Ohio. The new Vans store will open in March on the lower level across from Zumiez, next to Loft.
