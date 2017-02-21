Ohio Art League members offer life le...

Ohio Art League members offer life lessons in exhibit Posted at

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Before he curated "Come Along With Me," an Ohio State University classics professor asked contemporary Ohio artists to think about something that ancient philosophers addressed in early writings: how to live the good life. The resulting paintings, sculptures, photographs and mixed-media works by 18 members of the Ohio Art League subtly - or not so subtly - offer life lessons.

Yellow Springs, OH

