Marketplace' reporter fired after post questioning objectivity in journalism
In his Jan. 25 commentary, "Objectivity is dead, and I'm okay with it," Lewis Wallace described his internal conflicts over his role as a reporter and his dignity as a transgender person under the new administration. He never explicitly names President Trump or White House officials who have discredited critical media coverage, yet refers to statements in the early days of the Trump presidency.
Yellow Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan 21
|Some1
|1
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec '16
|You people are pa...
|1
|being maani.782863 (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|2
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|fund rasier (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|israfigsan
|2
|Va girl (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Blu sky
|1
