Greene County business owner hopes Trump will keep small towns alive: Ohio Matters
Troy Beck is hopeful that Donald Trump will help small-business owners like him flourish, or he's worried that towns in Greene County will be decimated. "Anything can be positive -- maybe incentives for small business, tax breaks for historic buildings," said Beck, 49, who runs Rusty NChippy's Vintage Boutique in downtown Xenia along with his girlfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Yellow Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan '17
|Some1
|1
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec '16
|You people are pa...
|1
|being maani.782863 (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|2
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|fund rasier (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|israfigsan
|2
|Va girl (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Blu sky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yellow Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC