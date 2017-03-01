Greene County business owner hopes Tr...

Greene County business owner hopes Trump will keep small towns alive: Ohio Matters

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Cleveland.com

Troy Beck is hopeful that Donald Trump will help small-business owners like him flourish, or he's worried that towns in Greene County will be decimated. "Anything can be positive -- maybe incentives for small business, tax breaks for historic buildings," said Beck, 49, who runs Rusty NChippy's Vintage Boutique in downtown Xenia along with his girlfriend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yellow Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan '17 Some1 1
Virginia & Joe Bystrek Dec '16 You people are pa... 1
being maani.782863 (Nov '09) Nov '16 Big O 2
Cody Leis Oct '16 YouAreWelfareTrash 2
News Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... (Aug '16) Sep '16 getreal 3
fund rasier (Mar '16) Mar '16 israfigsan 2
Va girl (Aug '15) Aug '15 Blu sky 1
See all Yellow Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yellow Springs Forum Now

Yellow Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yellow Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Yellow Springs, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,317 • Total comments across all topics: 279,326,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC