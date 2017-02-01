Fans dona t let fans drive drunk -

Fans dona t let fans drive drunk -

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Football fans across the country will celebrate America's most watched national sporting event, Super Bowl LI, on Sunday, Feb. 5. For many, the celebration will include drinking alcohol. That's why Greene County highway safety and law enforcement officials, along with the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition, are teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a special Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk reminder to urge all football fans to call the right play on Super Bowl weekend by passing the keys to a sober driver before the drinking begins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yellow Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan 21 Some1 1
Virginia & Joe Bystrek Dec '16 You people are pa... 1
being maani.782863 (Nov '09) Nov '16 Big O 2
Cody Leis Oct '16 YouAreWelfareTrash 2
News Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... Sep '16 getreal 3
fund rasier (Mar '16) Mar '16 israfigsan 2
Va girl (Aug '15) Aug '15 Blu sky 1
See all Yellow Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yellow Springs Forum Now

Yellow Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yellow Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Yellow Springs, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,260 • Total comments across all topics: 278,524,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC