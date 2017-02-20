2017: Year of the Trail -

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Honoring the impact the paved trail network offers Greene County, the Board of Greene County Commissioners recently resolved that 2017 will now be known as "Year of the Trail in Greene County" in recognition of its contributions to the region as well as three major trail events being hosted in the region. Offering 62 miles of paved trails, Greene County is an integral part of the nation's largest network of paved trails with Xenia Station known as Mile Marker Zero with four of five county paved trails converging at the historic site.

