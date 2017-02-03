YS cause of deaths still unknown -
Photo courtesy WDTN Authorities in Greene County are investigating a double homicide reported Sunday, Jan. 15 just outside of Yellow Springs. Greene County News Authorities were still investigating the scene, located on the 4400 block of East Enon Road, Monday morning.
