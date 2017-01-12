Yellow Springs searches internal staff, even retirees, for interim police chief
In its search for an interim police chief, The Village of Yellow Springs is not afraid to consider candidates that once held its official title. The village is in contact with Craig King with the Ohio Chiefs of Police to consider retired chiefs of police in the immediate area who may be interested in serving in the interim role.
