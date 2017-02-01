Sheriff investigating YS homicide - 3:01 pm updated:

William Brown, 44, and Sherri Mendenhall, 63, both of Yellow Springs were found dead Sunday, Jan. 15 prompting a homicide investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Office and The Bureau of Criminal Investigations, under the Office of Attorney General Mike DeWine. Authorities were called to a duplex-style home on the 4400 block of East Enon Road just outside of the village approximately 3 p.m. Sunday after a jogger found Mendenhall's body in the driveway, according to a release by the Greene County Sheriffs Office.

