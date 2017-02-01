Sheriff investigating YS homicide - 3...

Sheriff investigating YS homicide - 3:01 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

William Brown, 44, and Sherri Mendenhall, 63, both of Yellow Springs were found dead Sunday, Jan. 15 prompting a homicide investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Office and The Bureau of Criminal Investigations, under the Office of Attorney General Mike DeWine. Authorities were called to a duplex-style home on the 4400 block of East Enon Road just outside of the village approximately 3 p.m. Sunday after a jogger found Mendenhall's body in the driveway, according to a release by the Greene County Sheriffs Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yellow Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan 21 Some1 1
Virginia & Joe Bystrek Dec '16 You people are pa... 1
being maani.782863 (Nov '09) Nov '16 Big O 2
Cody Leis Oct '16 YouAreWelfareTrash 2
News Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... Sep '16 getreal 3
fund rasier (Mar '16) Mar '16 israfigsan 2
Va girl (Aug '15) Aug '15 Blu sky 1
See all Yellow Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yellow Springs Forum Now

Yellow Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yellow Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Yellow Springs, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC