Sheriff investigating YS homicide - 3:01 pm updated:
William Brown, 44, and Sherri Mendenhall, 63, both of Yellow Springs were found dead Sunday, Jan. 15 prompting a homicide investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Office and The Bureau of Criminal Investigations, under the Office of Attorney General Mike DeWine. Authorities were called to a duplex-style home on the 4400 block of East Enon Road just outside of the village approximately 3 p.m. Sunday after a jogger found Mendenhall's body in the driveway, according to a release by the Greene County Sheriffs Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Yellow Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan 21
|Some1
|1
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec '16
|You people are pa...
|1
|being maani.782863 (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|2
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|fund rasier (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|israfigsan
|2
|Va girl (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Blu sky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yellow Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC