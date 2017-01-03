Man arrested in YS following ball drop -
David Carlson, 29, of Fairborn, was arrested in Yellow Springs and taken to the Greene County Jail within the first few hours of the new year. According to the Yellow Springs Police Department, hundreds of locals had gathered for the village's annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop event, calling for police presence.
