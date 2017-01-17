Locals invited to handbell workshop
The two St. Mark's Lutheran Church handbell choirs are holding a free handbell workshop 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the church, 100 E. Main Street, aimed at demonstrating how to ring handbells and read handbell music. The workshop is for anyone 8-80 years old who would like to learn about English handbells and the many bell techniques that are being used today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Yellow Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec 28
|You people are pa...
|1
|being maani.782863 (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|2
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|fund rasier (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|israfigsan
|2
|Va girl (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Blu sky
|1
|Anunnaki Sumerian Religion (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Lord Joseph Wolfe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yellow Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC