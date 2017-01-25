breaking Brothers in arrested in double homicide
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joined Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer today to announce the arrests of two Ohio brothers in connection with a recent double homicide in Greene County's Miami Township near Yellow Springs. Bret Merrick, 24, of Miami Township , has been charged with two counts of complicity to aggravated murder, two counts of complicity to aggravated burglary, and one count of felonious assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Yellow Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan 21
|Some1
|1
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec '16
|You people are pa...
|1
|being maani.782863 (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|2
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|fund rasier (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|israfigsan
|2
|Va girl (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Blu sky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yellow Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC