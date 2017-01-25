breaking Brothers in arrested in doub...

breaking Brothers in arrested in double homicide

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joined Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer today to announce the arrests of two Ohio brothers in connection with a recent double homicide in Greene County's Miami Township near Yellow Springs. Bret Merrick, 24, of Miami Township , has been charged with two counts of complicity to aggravated murder, two counts of complicity to aggravated burglary, and one count of felonious assault.

