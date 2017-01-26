a Bringing Back the Bluebirdsa workshop

a Bringing Back the Bluebirdsa worksh...

Bringing Back the Bluebirds workshop

Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and Tecumseh Land Trust member Bethany Gray will host a workshop titled Bringing Back the Bluebirds: An Ohio natural history and conservation workshop on Saturday, Jan. 28. This event was created out of this year's Project Based Learning program at McKinney Middle School in Yellow Springs. A group of sixty-seven seventh graders have been learning about bluebirds and other cavity-nesting species in their classes.

