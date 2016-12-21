Writers invited to workshop -
The Yellow Springs creative strategy firm, The Bricks Agency, will host the next session of the Western Ohio Writers Association at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the company's headquarters complex, 888 Dayton Street. This writing workshop and critique session is open to all area writers for a $6 door fee that includes a one-month membership to the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Yellow Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|being maani.782863 (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|2
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|lmao
|2
|Where is Nikki Lieb (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Hitler
|1
|fund rasier (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|israfigsan
|2
|Va girl (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Blu sky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yellow Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC