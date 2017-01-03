Spreading holiday cheer -
Submitted photos The Yellow Springs Community Children's Center carolled around the tree in Mills Park Hotel in Yellow Springs. The children walked through the village caroling at different locations.
Comments
Yellow Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia & Joe Bystrek
|Dec 28
|You people are pa...
|1
|being maani.782863 (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|2
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|fund rasier (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|israfigsan
|2
|Va girl (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Blu sky
|1
|Anunnaki Sumerian Religion (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Lord Joseph Wolfe
|1
