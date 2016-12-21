Rotary raises thousands for gifts -

Rotary raises thousands for gifts -

Wednesday Dec 21

The Xenia Rotary Club recently held its annual Christmas Auction allowing it to purchase and deliver gifts to 97 children in need this year. The children live in Xenia, Cedarville and Yellow Springs.

