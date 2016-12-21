Religion Digest

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs will present "Out of the Darkness: Get Ready" beginning 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. The annual service includes drumming attendees regrets and sorrows to leave them in the past - participants are invited to bring thoughts they want to leave behind along with noise making rattles and drums while performing the year's end ritual and celebrating the returning of the sun. Attendees will also manifest their own destiny with an additional level of rituals as they determine their hopes for the coming year.

