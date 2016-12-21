Community libraries announce programs

Community libraries announce programs

Tuesday Dec 6

The Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. For more information or to register for an event call 937-352-4004. TAG for ages 12-18, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Want more say in what we do? Join us for Teen Advisory Group.

