Yankton Sioux plans marijuana meeting
The tribe has posted a notice for the July 21 meeting at the Fort Randall Casino Bingo Hall near Pickstown. The Yankton Press and Dakotan reports tribal chairman Robert Flying Hawk has recently stated he's open to legalizing medical marijuana, but not recreational marijuana.
