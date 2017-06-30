Youth Soccer Tournament wraps up Wednesday at Yankton Trail Park
A major youth soccer tournament wrapped up Wednesday at Yankton Trail Park. It was the U.S. Youth Soccer Region II Midwest Championships and for five days, Sioux Falls was booming with soccer players from all over the Midwest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yankton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs caught after ...
|Jun 17
|Simple Simon
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gift Card Purchaser
|1
|Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|burn
|45
|Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|franceszephier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yankton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC