Yankton Sioux plans marijuana meeting
The Yankton Sioux Tribe plans to hold a general council meeting to discuss legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use and hemp manufacturing. The tribe has posted a notice for the July 21 meeting at the Fort Randall Casino Bingo Hall near Pickstown.
