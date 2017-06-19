South Dakota planning archery complex expansion
Association President Bruce Cull recently spoke to investors to discuss a large addition that the Easton Yankton Archery Complex will be making this year. Cull says that one reason the center needs more space is for the 2018 World Indoor Archery Tournament it will be hosting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yankton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs caught after ...
|Jun 17
|Simple Simon
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gift Card Purchaser
|1
|Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|burn
|45
|Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|franceszephier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yankton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC