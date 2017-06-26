South Dakota courts cope with judicial vacancies
One-third of the judgeships in South Dakota's 14-county First Judicial Circuit are vacant, creating a challenge in coping with the caseload. The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that Circuit Judges Paul Eng and Tim Bjorkman retired earlier this month, creating the rare situation of two judgeship vacancies at the same time.
