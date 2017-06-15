Proposed Hog Operations Spark Concern...

Proposed Hog Operations Spark Concern In South Dakota County

Residents in southeast South Dakota are raising concerns about seven proposed hog operations that have been recommended for conditional-use permits. The Yankton Press & Dakotan reports that about 100 people attended a six-hour session Tuesday where the Yankton County Planning Commission approved all seven permit requests.

