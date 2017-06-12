More Areas in South Dakota Get a Gigabit from Midco
Midco announced this week its 1 Gbps service is now available to more than 50 percent of its customers as it completed additional rollouts in South Dakota in Huron and Yankton and seven surrounding communities. Midco Xstream Gig is on offer to both residential and business customers.
