Hog confinement controversy in Yankton County, South Dakota

Tuesday Jun 13

The Yankton, South Dakota County Planning Commission met tonight to address conditional use permits for seven new hog confinements in the county. Three farming families: Karl and Nancy Schenk, Craig Johnson, and Jay Cutts are planning to erect barns near Mission Hill, Gayville, and Volin.

