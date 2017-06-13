Hog confinement controversy in Yankton County, South Dakota
The Yankton, South Dakota County Planning Commission met tonight to address conditional use permits for seven new hog confinements in the county. Three farming families: Karl and Nancy Schenk, Craig Johnson, and Jay Cutts are planning to erect barns near Mission Hill, Gayville, and Volin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yankton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs caught after ...
|Sat
|Simple Simon
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gift Card Purchaser
|1
|Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|burn
|45
|Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|franceszephier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yankton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC