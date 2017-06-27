Head of SD mental hospital resigns after 1 year Tuesday, June 20
The head of South Dakota's mental health hospital in Yankton is resigning just a year after taking the job. A spokeswoman with the Department of Social Services says Human Services Center Administrator Troy Jones announced his resignation Monday for personal and family reasons.
