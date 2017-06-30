Egg executives in salmonella case mus...

Egg executives in salmonella case must report to prison

Tuesday Jun 27

A father and son whose Iowa-based egg production company caused a massive 2010 salmonella outbreak have exhausted their appeals and a federal judge has ordered them to begin serving prison sentences. Peter DeCoster, 53, must report to the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton, South Dakota after July 30 and his 83-year-old father Austin "Jack" DeCoster must serve his three-month term at the Federal Correctional Institution in Berlin, New Hampshire, 30 days after Peter is released.

