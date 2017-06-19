Catamaran sailors compete for championship in South Dakota
Catamaran sailors from the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Cuba and the U.S. Virgin Islands are in South Dakota this week competing for a championship. The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the Hobie Class Association is holding its North American Championships at Lewis and Clark Lake this week.
