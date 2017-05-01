Spring Snowstorm May Leave Some Without Power Overnight
Nearly 200 electric poles in southeastern South Dakota were downed in the spring snowstorm that hit Sunday night and Monday morning. As of Monday afternoon, Bon Homme Yankton Electric Association in Tabor, Sioux Valley Energy in Colman and Southeastern Electric Cooperative in Marion reported about 2,000 people without power.
