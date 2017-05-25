New Flood Plain Maps Bring Good, Bad News for South Dakota Towns
The Federal Emergency Management Agency's proposed revisions to Yankton's flood plain map could encompass nearly 200 additional properties. On the flip side, a revision in Rapid City means 224 properties have been removed from that city's flood hazard area.
