New Flood Plain Maps Bring Good, Bad ...

New Flood Plain Maps Bring Good, Bad News for South Dakota Towns

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Insurance Journal West

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's proposed revisions to Yankton's flood plain map could encompass nearly 200 additional properties. On the flip side, a revision in Rapid City means 224 properties have been removed from that city's flood hazard area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yankton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Gift Card Purchaser 1
News Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14) Sep '14 burn 45
News Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14) Sep '14 franceszephier 1
News Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Gremlin 13
See all Yankton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yankton Forum Now

Yankton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yankton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Yankton, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC